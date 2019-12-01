Kozhikode

Warning to tourists, fishermen

The State Disaster Management Authority has warned tourists against visiting beaches in view of the formation of low pressure area near Lakshadweep on the Arabian Sea. Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has urged fishermen who had ventured into the sea to return to the nearby shores immediately.

The India Meteorological Department has warned against fishing in sea on December 2. A release said on Sunday that the low pressure is likely to intensify in the next 48 hours and develop into a cyclone. There is also chance of formation of another low pressure area in the south-western part of the Arabian Sea which might gain strength too.

