Wards to be categorised for local body polls

Selection process for north Kerala urban local bodies to be held at Kozhikode Town Hall

The categorisation of wards for all urban local bodies in north Kerala for the upcoming local body polls will be held at the Town Hall in Kozhikode.

According to a recent State government circular, the wards in every local body have to be designated for women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, depending on reservation for each of the categories besides the general category. The wards in each local body will be categorised through lots.

Based on the circular, lots will be picked for all municipalities in the North Zone (not including those in Palakkad district) at the Kozhikode Town Hall, in various sessions on September 29, 30 and October 1. The Regional Joint Director (Urban Affairs North Zone) will be in charge of the proceedings.

The categorisation process for municipal corporations will also be held at the same venue. The selection for Kozhikode Corporation will be held at 10 a.m. on September 28 while that of Kannur Corporation will be held at 2 p.m. the same day. The Director (Urban Affairs) will be the official in charge of the process.