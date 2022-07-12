Ward-level vigilance committees to be formed in Kozhikode

Women’s commission holds sitting

Women’s commission holds sitting

The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) will open vigilance committees in Kozhikode district to address issues facing women, children, and senior citizens, Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said. Speaking on the sidelines of the KWC sitting here, she said there would be ward-level vigilance committees in all local bodies.

“There are many complaints about problems facing school teachers in the absence of internal complaint committees. There are also complaints about violation of rights at work places, exploitation, and family disputes,” she added.

The commission dealt with 26 complaints on Tuesday, while 62 were postponed for the next sitting. Reports from the police have been sought in two cases.