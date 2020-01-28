Wanted man nabbed after 14 years

A 36-year-old who was at large in a case related to the attack on policemen and destroying public property, was nabbed after 14 years of the incident.

Faizal, the suspect in the case, was arrested from Malappuram district.

It was in 2006 that the Kozhikode native was booked in connection with the two incidents.

The case was investigated by Town Circle Inspector A. Umesh.