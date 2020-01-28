Wanted man nabbed after 14 years

A 36-year-old who was at large in a case related to the attack on policemen and destroying public property, was nabbed after 14 years of the incident.
Faizal, the suspect in the case, was arrested from Malappuram district.
It was in 2006 that the Kozhikode native was booked in connection with the two incidents.
The case was investigated by Town Circle Inspector A. Umesh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.