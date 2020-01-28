Kozhikode

Wanted man nabbed after 14 years

more-in

A 36-year-old who was at large in a case related to the attack on policemen and destroying public property, was nabbed after 14 years of the incident.

Faizal, the suspect in the case, was arrested from Malappuram district.

It was in 2006 that the Kozhikode native was booked in connection with the two incidents.

The case was investigated by Town Circle Inspector A. Umesh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 12:56:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/wanted-man-nabbed-after-14-years/article30669789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY