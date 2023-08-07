ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon on limb health organised in Kozhikode

August 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Over 300 people participated in ‘Walk a Mile to Live with a Smile’, as they embarked on a 3-km walk around the city

The Hindu Bureau

The Vascular Society of India and the Vascular Society of Kerala organised a walkathon on Sunday to educate people about the risks associated with limb health and potential amputations.

Over 300 people participated in the event titled ‘Walk a Mile to Live with a Smile’, as they embarked on a 3-km walk around the city from Mananchira Square. Col. Navin Benjit, Commanding Officer, 122 Infantry Battalion (TA), Madras Regiment, West Hill Barracks, flagged off the event. Addressing the participants, Sunil Rajendran, head of vascular surgery at Starcare Hospital, said that 90% of amputations can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle and receiving timely medical attention.

