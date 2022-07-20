Walk-in interview for youth coordinators

Candidates below 40 are eligible to apply

The Kerala State Youth Commission is holding a walk-in interview to select eligible coordinators for implementing its special projects. Experienced candidates aged between 18 and 40 can attend the interview. It will be held at Government Guest House, Ernakulam, on July 22. For application form and details, visit http://www.ksyc.kerala.gov.in.