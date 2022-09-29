Walk for Heart held on World Heart Day in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
September 29, 2022 19:34 IST

On the occasion of World Heart Day, the Kozhikode Corporation and the Kerala Heart Care Society organised a ‘Walk for the Heart’ here on Thursday. The walk began from Mananchira Square at 7 a.m. and concluded at the Town Hall. Corporation health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree flagged off the walk and also honoured six persons above 80 years. Kerala Heart Care Society president K. Kunhali led the programme. Noted cardiologists interacted with the public. About 1,000 people from schools, colleges, voluntary organisations, hospitals, NCC, Scouts and Guides, and residents’ associations took part in the programme.  

