Voting rights of self-financing college unions to be curbed

A meeting of the Calicut University Syndicate on Tuesday decided to carve out an executive council from the general council of the university students’ union and cut to size the voting rights of university union councillors (UUC) from self-financing colleges amid raging protests against the move by the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), the Muslim Students Federation, and the Fraternity Movement.

Executive council

According to sources, the general council of the students’ union right now has over 450 members, which impedes the effective functioning of the body.

Holding a meeting with all of them itself was turning out to be difficult, they claim. So, the proposal was to elect the students’ union functionaries from among the members of the executive council.

Three UUCs from self-financing colleges can nominate one member each to the executive council, thus bringing down the number of councillors from such colleges to a third of their total number.

A Syndicate sub-committee had earlier been formed to get suggestions on the proposal from various groups. Tuesday’s meeting ratified the recommendation of the sub-committee. The bylaw for the students’ union polls will have to be amended for the purpose.

Teachers’ posts

The Syndicate also decided to fill around 130 vacant posts of teachers in various departments at the university. Post-truth, the controversial magazine brought out by the departmental students’ union, will be published again after removing the content that incurred the wrath of pro-Hindutva organisations, the KSU and the MSF. This was earlier suggested by a Syndicate sub-committee. There was reportedly no word on the recommendation of action against the students responsible for publishing the magazine.

Meanwhile, Opposition students’ outfits such as KSU, MSF and Fraternity Movement took out protest marches to the administrative block on Tuesday. They pointed out that the proposal to carve out an executive council and deny voting rights for UUCs elected from self-financing colleges was akin to curtailing the democratic rights of the students. Activists of the Students Federation of India too took out a march in support of the Syndicate proposal. SFI leaders point out that the system of executive council was nothing new as the Kerala University of Health Sciences already had such a body.

Staff Reporter from Malappuram writes:

The march taken out by the Fraternity Movement ended in violence when police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the protesters. Fraternity Movement leaders claimed that three of them were badly injured and several others were caned. The protesters alleged that the Syndicate comprising Left members was bringing about reforms to protect the interests of the SFI. Fraternity Movement State general secretary K.S. Nisar, district leaders Sabil Chembrassery, Sabik Vettam and Jouhar were injured in the police lathicharge. The police arrested the protesters who laid a siege to the administrative block where the Syndicate had met.

The Fraternity Movement will observe a protest on Wednesday, condemning the police lathicharge and the partisan move of the Syndicate to allegedly protect the interests of the SFI.