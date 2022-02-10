Voting begins for Prathidhwani ‘Srishti’

KOZHIKODE

10 February 2022 02:08 IST

To identify creative talents among techies

Voting has begun for the eighth edition of Srishti Sahithyotsavam organised by Prathidhwani, an IT workers’ welfare organisation in the State, to find creative talents among techies from Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark.

Prathidhwani’s efforts to capture writing and drawing have received enthusiastic response from the IT workforce during pandemic times, a press release said here on Wednesday.

Srishti articles to find the best writers among IT staff in Kerala is available at https://prathidhwani.org/srishti/2021. Readers can register to vote via the link.

There are 183 entries for voting by IT staff from over 100 companies. There are 64 Malayalam short stories, 38 Malayalam poems, nine Malayalam articles, 25 English short stories, 38 English poems, and nine English articles.

The works are also evaluated by an expert jury of eminent personalities from the fields of arts and literature.

The first three places in each category will be awarded cash prizes and other rewards.

The Srishti Kala Sahitya Utsav, organized by Prathidhwani in previous years, received enthusiastic response from techies. More than 3,000 works by them had been exhibited.