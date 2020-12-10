Voters seek candidates’ support against quarry

A granite quarry operating in Koodaranhi grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

Panchayat gave nod to unit despite opposition

The voters of Maranchattiyil (ward-8) in Koodaranhi grama panchayat in Kozhikode will be very particular about their votes this time. Most of them have decided either not to cast their votes or vote for the front that promises to put an end to the granite quarry in the ward. In fact, they have formed a forum, placed posters across the ward asking the candidates from all fronts not to visit their houses if they are not ready to find a solution to the quarry issue.

The Badam Chuvadu quarry that started in March 2019 was granted permission by the panchayat despite the grama sabha’s decision to the contrary. “We had convened a special grama sabha in which more than 180 people took part, including the panchayat president, who was also the ward member. Except for a handful of participants, everyone was against starting the quarry. But the panchayat went against the grama sabha’s decision,” said Sebastian E.K., a former president of the panchayat and an affected party. Mr. Sebastian’s house is one among the dozen houses in the vicinity of the quarry that have been damaged in the aftermath of the explosions.

“Initially, there were only limited explosions. Now, they are using electric detonators to carry out around 20 explosions at a time,” Mr. Sebastian said, lamenting on the sound, air and atmospheric pollution caused by the quarry.

“The environmental clearance obtained by the quarry management is based on false claims. They claim there are no rivers within 15 km, when in fact, a stream here has lost its flow, clogged by quarry waste. Also, a water tank has been rendered useless. They have also claimed that there were no other quarries within 2 km, when there are actually around three of them,” Xavier Kuttikkattu, another affected party, said.

The local people claim to have complained to all authorities possible, including the District Collector. However, the authorities failed to pay heed to their complaints, they allege.

“We are helpless against the quarry mafia. Getting the panchayat to support us is the only option,” Mr. Sebastian said. Koodaranhi panchayat has the maximum number of quarries in the district. “The people in the other wards have all given up protest after meeting dead ends every time,” he said.