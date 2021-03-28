Voters in absence exercise franchise in Kozhikode

1,354 votes polled in district

On the first day of polling for staff attached to essential services, 1,354 votes were polled in Kozhikode district.

They include 59 in Vadakara, 105 in Kuttiady, 42 in Nadapuram, 141 in Koyilandy, 171 in Perambra, 183 in Balussery, 155 in Elathur, 78 in Kozhikode North, 37 in Kozhikode South, 56 in Beypore, 188 in Kunnamangalam, 78 in Koduvally, and 61 in Thiruvambady.

This was for the first time that those under essential services, who usually cast postal vote, were provided with the facility to cast vote in advance. They are classified as voters in absence. There are 4,504 voters in the category in the district.

Polling will continue till Tuesday. Voters in absence include employees of the Health Department, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, Excise, KSEB, Milma, Kerala Water Authority, KSRTC, Treasury, Forest, and Central government institutions as well as media persons on poll duty and Air Force and shipping employees, a press release said.