Voluntary organisations, residents’ groups join hands to ‘break the chain’

Warm response from various youth organisations, residents’ collectives and voluntary groups to the State government’s ‘Break the Chain’ campaign has fortified the district’s cautious fight against COVID-19.

With their support, makeshift hand washing facilities are now easily accessible for commuters in most public places, bus stands and waiting shelters in the city and rural areas.

Sensing the need, many shops and wholesale suppliers have come forward to supply hand sanitisers and other cleaning materials free of cost to meet daily requirements. Officials with the Health Department say religious organisations, political parties and socio-cultural forums are working now hand-in-hand to make the drive a success. At the entrance of most government and private offices, there is now special arrangement for visitors to sanitise their hands, they say.

“We have been a step ahead in creating proper public awareness on the need to keep our hands clean. Within just three or four days after the announcement of the special campaign, we managed to set up hundreds of makeshift washbasins using community support and thus prompt the public to follow the guidelines,” says K.V. Baburaj, Chairman of Kozhikode Corporation’s health standing committee.

To ensure easy and cost-effective availability of sanitisers, many voluntary groups including students and self-help groups are now engaged in large scale production of quality products, following the Health Department’s guidelines. Production of quality masks too is under way with the support of trained women’s groups and students. There are also small-scale units engaged in daily production and supply of such products free of cost to meet the needs in government hospitals.

“We have already managed to supply plenty of 100-ml and 200-ml hand sanitiser bottles to Student Police Cadets, college students, policemen and officials at the Directorate of Collegiate Education. The biggest challenge we now face to continue with the process is the shortage of some essential raw materials for the production, which will have to be attended by the authorities concerned,” says T. Sudheesh, an assistant professor who coordinated the production process for students at Zamorin’s Guruvayoorappan College.

The Health Department officials confirm that they have sufficient stock now to meet daily sanitation needs.