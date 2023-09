September 06, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will open the new volleyball academy, constructed at a cost of ₹10.63 crore at Naduvannur, on September 16. The 3,687-sq.ft. building also has two indoor courts, class rooms, multi gyms, dormitories, kitchen, office space, and lift facilities. Initially, 50 students will be admitted to the centre for coaching, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.