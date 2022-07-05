V.K. Krishna Menon foundation to be launched in Kozhikode on Thursday

July 05, 2022 18:56 IST

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the V.K. Krishna Menon International Foundation (VKKMIF) at an event to be held at hotel Malabar Palace in Kozhikode on Thursday. Shashi Tharoor, MP, founder chairman of the foundation, will preside over the function. Mayor Beena Philip will release the logo.

Organising committee chairman M.K. Raghavan, MP, told reporters here on Tuesday that the foundation aims to analyse V.K. Krishna Menon at a deeper and broader level, besides familiarising the new generation with the views of the global citizen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The foundation will be research oriented and will be developed befitting Menon’s fame. It will organise programmes across the country to spread his views. While the annual international conferences will be held in Delhi, the first meet will be held in Kozhikode, Menon’s birthplace, the MP said. Office-bearers of the foundation will be finalised later.

London-based V.K. Krishna Menon Institute, which has instituted annual awards in his name, will cooperate with the foundation. Cyriac Maprayil, executive director of the institute, will be present at the inaugural event, besides former Union Minister K.P. Unnikrishnan, former MP M.V. Shreyams Kumar, and MLAs K.K. Rema, E.K. Vijayan, Thottathil Raveendran, and M.K. Muneer.