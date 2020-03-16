Viyyur prisoners make cloth masks

Thrissur

16 March 2020 08:06 IST

500 masks are made every day

The inmates of Viyyur Central Jail are working day and night to make cloth masks to be used as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

The inmates are making 500 masks every day. The initiative was launched as there is an acute shortage of masks in the market. The cloth masks can be washed and reused. They should be washed and dried in sun for six hours before reuse. Two types of masks are being made at the jail, the reusable masks and masks for one-time use. The reusable masks will be given to health workers. The one-time-use masks will be available for the general public, according to Nirmalanandan Nair, Jail Superintendent.

Two types of masks are used against COVID-19 — N95 and three-layer surgical masks. While N-95 masks are used by patients and those treating them, the general public can use the three-layer masks. But there is shortage for both in the market.

Advertising

Advertising