ADVERTISEMENT

Viswanathan was questioned by some persons for alleged theft, says police report

February 21, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police told the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) that Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad who was found dead near the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, on February 11, took the extreme step after he was questioned by some individuals following a theft.

The report was submitted by K. Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to the Medical College Police Station, to the commission at its sitting held here on Tuesday.

The report said that after analysing CCTV footage, it was learnt that a few persons had waylaid Viswanathan near the main gate of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital, accusing him of theft, around 12.40 a.m. on February 10. They were aware that he belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community and examined his bag. Viswanathan felt insulted and was mentally disturbed before he fled from the premises. He later ended his life, the report said. Viswanathan had gone to the hospital for his wife’s delivery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police claimed that the statements of Viswanathan’s relatives, security staff, caregivers, and other eyewitnesses had been recorded. However, nothing suspicious was found in their interactions with Viswanathan. The investigation was in progress, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US