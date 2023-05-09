ADVERTISEMENT

Visually-impaired students can now access exam results in Calicut varsity

May 09, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Visually-impaired students will now be able to easily access the exam results published by the University of Calicut.

D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, informed Arun Karippal, Senate member, in a letter on May 8, that a new option had been introduced for the purpose.

According to Mr. Karippal, visually-impaired students had not been able to access results so far as they were unable to comprehend the security key that was required to be entered on the university website. This was brought to his notice by Akhil, a postgraduate student at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, where Mr. Karippal is working. Following this, a letter was sent to Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj and Mr. Samraj on February 27, pointing out that sending an audio captcha or a one-time password number to their phones would help solve the problem. A similar system is in force for recruitment exams conducted by banks and the Staff Selection Commission, he pointed out.

The university authorities thereafter decided to implement the audio captcha system to help visually-impaired students.

