Visually challenged to be given smartphones

Kozhikode

07 March 2020 21:19 IST

Special apps installed in devices

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will open the distribution of smartphones to visually challenged people in the district under the Kazhcha project here on Sunday.

The event, being organised by the State Handicapped Development Corporation, will be held at Government Polytechnic College, West Hill, at 10.30 a.m. A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, will preside over the function.

The selected beneficiaries will be trained to use the smartphones by the Kerala Federation of the Blind. The training will be carried out by master trainers on March 8 and 9 at the college.

Advertising

Advertising

'E-speak' facility

The android smartphones that work on 3G and 4G networks have 'E-speak' facility. This enables the visually-challenged persons to listen to the messages in either English, Malayalam, Hindi or Tamil.

The phones have specially designed software that make reading newspapers and books, games, online purchases, bill payment, banking studying and preparing for competitive examinations possible for the visually challenged.

Route map

A talking route-map help them go places and identify the directions. This helps them travel without anyone’s help. The money reader software helps them identify currencies and coins.

Special applications have been installed to enable them manage the phone using their hearing ability and hand movements.

Three-wheeler vehicles

Meanwhile, three-wheeler vehicles for the motion challenged persons will be distributed on the occasion by District Panchayat president Babu Parasseri while Handicapped Development Corporation Chairman Parasuvakkal Mohan will give away other equipment to ensure their movement.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao will handover the fixed deposit certificates of Rs.20,000 for differently abled children below 12 years of age.