Virtual summer camp for differently-abled children

Kozhikode

19 April 2021 00:25 IST

An exclusive online summer camp for differently-abled children will begin in the district on April 19. The 25-day camp, Sum-U-Rays, organised by Mohammed Abdurahiman Memorial Orphanage College in association with Prajaahita Foundation, will focus on activity-based learning and infotainment.

According to project coordinators, the virtual sessions will also facilitate children’s activity-based interactions along with their parents. It is open for those between the ages of 10 and 15. Expert resource persons will handle sessions at the virtual camp which will draw to a close on May 21, they said. For details, visit www.prajaahita.org.

