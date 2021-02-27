Virtual cybersecurity summit from today

Kozhikode

27 February 2021 00:24 IST

Emerging trends, latest tools to tackle safety threats to be discussed

A two-day international virtual cybersecurity summit to discuss the emerging trends in the field and the latest tools to tackle safety threats will begin in the district on Saturday. Renowned resource persons and information technology experts from India and abroad will present papers.

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Ashok Yadav, who is also the nodal officer of Kozhikode Cyberdome, will open the summit. District Police Chief A.V. George will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

There will be 13 talks by experts on a series of subjects related to cybersecurity challenges and the possible ways to fight it. Social engineering, cyber forensics, web cache poisoning, cybersecurity assurance, cyberbullying, modern infrastructure components, attack on cellular radio networks and car hacking are some of the topics finalised for the presentations.

A panel of 16 resource persons will take part in the event and interact with the participants. Carlos Polop Martin, a Spanish telecommunications engineer, and Phillip Wylie, cybersecurity practitioner and instructor from Texas, will be among the panellists.

Event coordinators say the summit will emerge as a platform for speakers and attendees to engage and connect with peers through a wide range of interactive content and networking formats. It is part of ongoing efforts to connect the cybersecurity industry through a global community dedicated to safeguarding IT infrastructure, they add.

Officials attached to the Kozhikode Cyberdome say cyber threats required careful intervention and specific protocol. The theme of the latest summit has been curated by cyber experts of the Kerala Police, they add.