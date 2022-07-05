Viral infections on the rise in Kozhikode

Over 5,000 people seek treatment for fever in last three days

Over 5,000 people seek treatment for fever in last three days

Various types of viral infections are being reported in high numbers from different parts of Kozhikode even as south-west monsoon is gaining momentum across the district.

Dengue fever, H1N1 (influenza), leptospirosis, and common flu are the most commonly seen viral infections. Jaundice cases too are being reported. There is some amount of confusion also among people’s minds if the symptoms are that of COVID-19. But many are reluctant to undergo tests. The officially reported COVID-19 cases, however, are fewer in Kozhikode compared to other districts.

As many as 1,911 people sought outpatient (OP) treatment for fever on July 4 while 16 were admitted. There was one suspected death due to leptospirosis. Kozhikode is in the second slot in terms of total number of patients seeking treatment for fever. Malappuram is on top of the list.

There were 1,512 OP cases on July 3 without any admissions to hospitals. There were 1,988 such cases on July 2 and eight were admitted for treatment. There were 1,731 cases and three admissions on July 1. Six suspected cases of leptospirosis too were reported. Last week, there were days when over 2,000 people sought OP treatment.

Fever clinics

Meanwhile, the Health department has launched fever clinics at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, and all the taluk hospitals in the district. While the clinics are functioning till the afternoon at taluk hospitals, they are open till the evening at the General Hospital. It is learnt that doctors have been told to start separate fever wards if it is necessary.

Local sources said that a high number of school students, especially those in the lower primary and upper primary sections, are seeking treatment for fever in the Kuttiyadi area. Kayakkodi, Kuttiyadi, Kunnummal, Velam, Maruthonkara, Nittur, Valayam, and Thaleekkara are some of the places from where such cases are being reported. Attendance levels in schools are reportedly coming down due to this.

Reports from Mukkom said that even some doctors in regional health centres are going on leave because of viral infections. Many patients who reach hospitals are seen without face masks and there are chances of the infection spreading among health workers. Shortage of antibiotics and other medicines was reported from some government health facilities in Kunnamangalam.