August 18, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Architect Vinod P. Cyriac has been elected as the new chairman of Indian Institute of Architects (Kerala Chapter). The other office-bearers are Nihad Ovunkal, Sudheesh Sudharman (joint secretaries), Monalitha Chatterjee (vice chairperson), Shintu G. George (treasurer), Anupama Sivaram A., Archana R., Indugeetha B., Joseph Chandi, Latha Raman, Manoj Kumar Kini, Nimisha Hakeem, Syam Kumar Puravankara, Sujith Kumar, and Vivek P.P. (executive members).

