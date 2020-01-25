Kozhikode

‘Vimukti Cycle Conclave’ to begin

more-in

Pranav Alathur, the differently abled man, known for his selfie with the Chief Minister, will open the Vimukti Cycle Conclave in Kozhikode at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The conclave is being organised by the Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with Calicut Cycle Brigade and Vimukti District Mission at Kozhikode Beach. District Panchayat President Babu Parasseri, District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao, Excise Deputy Commissioner V.R. Anil Kumar, and Port Officer Ashwini Prathap will be present. The one-month-long cycle challenge, ‘Cycle brigade, the soldiers against drugs’, will begin on the occasion.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 1:40:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/vimukti-cycle-conclave-to-begin/article30647952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY