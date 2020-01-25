‘Vimukti Cycle Conclave’ to begin

Pranav Alathur, the differently abled man, known for his selfie with the Chief Minister, will open the Vimukti Cycle Conclave in Kozhikode at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The conclave is being organised by the Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with Calicut Cycle Brigade and Vimukti District Mission at Kozhikode Beach. District Panchayat President Babu Parasseri, District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao, Excise Deputy Commissioner V.R. Anil Kumar, and Port Officer Ashwini Prathap will be present. The one-month-long cycle challenge, ‘Cycle brigade, the soldiers against drugs’, will begin on the occasion.