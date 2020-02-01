Vimukthi door-to-door campaign begins today

The Excise Department’s Vimukthi Mission will launch a door-to-door awareness campaign in the district on Sunday with an aim to sensitise youths about the impact of substance abuse. Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan will open the drive by visiting a house at Muthukad in Perambra Assembly constituency.

The campaign aims to cover maximum number of houses in Kozhikode with the support of students, teachers and parents. Leaflets carrying the message of the campaign and ways to support drug addicts will be distributed.

On the first day, the focus will be on covering houses in tribal colonies and backward community settlements. As part of the launch event, about 25 houses in a tribal settlement in Muthukad will be covered by campaigners.

Two weeks

“We have already asked range officers to coordinate the drive in Kozhikode district with the support of their team members. It will take at least two weeks to cover the houses in Kozhikode district,” said Excise Deputy Commissioner V.R. Anil Kumar. He said house visits would be conducted in all the nine ranges of the Excise Department.

Mr. Anil Kumar said the campaign would create awareness among local residents on how to respond to instances of substance abuse and on ways to make use of the de-addiction facilities provided by the State Government. Help available through the Vimukthi Mission would also be popularised during the campaign, he added.

Since the launch of the Mission, Vimukthi has been in the forefront of innovative awareness campaigns, mobilising volunteers’ groups and effectively exploring social media tools. Kudumbashree workers too have been part of its activities.