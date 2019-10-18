Villagers up in arms against greens at Kakkadampoyil

A section of local tourism entrepreneurs and villagers in Kakkadampoyil has come up openly against environmental activists alleging that their intensive campaigns in the name of nature conservation have been derailing the growth of domestic tourism ventures in the area and reducing the flow of visitors to the eco-tourism spot.

They also claim that the protest campaign kick-started by a few activists, who even criticise environment-friendly ventures in the area, has no support of local villagers as they are having a hand-to-mouth existence now with the steep fall in the prices of agricultural produce and land.

“For the people outside the village, Kakkadampoyil is now a controversial spot and often people here are being portrayed as those who attack environmental activists,” says T.V. Jithesh, a local resident. Stating that the villagers are fighting for their own existence, he points out that those who raise voice against them should first look at their financial condition and the limited opportunities for generating an income.

A homestay entrepreneur from the area says the ‘unhealthy portrayal’ of the destination as a problem spot with frequent landslips and quarrying has been directly affecting its popularity among domestic and foreign tourists. A location which was once a favourite spot for foreigners is now being ranked as a hazardous spot even in promotional sites, he laments.

Considering the local sentiments, the leaders of all major political parties in the village have decided not to cooperate much with the protest campaigns spearheaded by environmental activists.

Some of them have already called upon the State government to declare Kakkadampoyil a tourism village and promote rural ventures.

Meanwhile, Kerala Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti activists say the propagation against them as ‘anti-development’ is baseless as they have never opposed any eco-friendly ventures. “What the Samiti wants to highlight is that it is an environmentally sensitive area that should be protected,” they add. “We cannot entertain quarry projects in the area. Also, no tourism projects obstructing the natural course of river or large-scale constructions hampering the hilly terrain can be permitted,” says Samiti general secretary T.V. Rajan.

He also dismisses as baseless the claims that local villages had lost job opportunities with the closure of a water theme park there. “Only 32 local residents had been given casual jobs on contract in the theme park and only very few local residents were found working in quarries as migrant labourers had already taken over the area,” he says.