Villagers in turmoil as local quarry works round the clock

March 26, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Round-the-clock operation of a laterite quarry and crusher unit at Muthode near Valillappuzha in Kozhikode district has doubled the turmoil of villagers who have been pleading for action from the Revenue and Geology departments.

The mining unit located along the borders of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts now functions 24x7 without sticking to the permitted dawn-to-dusk work schedule.

Members of a recently constituted action council said the nonstop movement of trucks and the unbearable sound of the crusher create an uncomfortable ambiance. Besides disrupting sleep, late night operations increase pollution threat in the area where residents are already having symptoms of various respiratory ailments, they said.

The protesters who recently captured an aerial view of the quarrying spot using drone cameras said the uncontrolled stone mining was continuing to be a threat for more than 100 families. “The heap of soil deposited near the quarry will get washed away during the rainy season creating the impact of a landslip. There were similar incidents in the previous years,” they claimed.

According to a local body member from Kodiyathur panchayat, soil has been removed to a depth of about 100 feet near the quarry as part of the large-scale expansion work. He revealed that there were also attempts to transport the unscientifically removed soil to distant locations for illegal land filling works.

“The Revenue and Geology department officials are yet to inspect the spot or verify the complaints of residents. Our demand is to at-least restrict operations within the permitted hours,” said Karim, a resident. He said the action council would move to a stronger mode of protests if the authorities concerned were not bothered about exposing the violations.