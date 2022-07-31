Kozhikode

Villagers form human wall against buffer zone order

Villagers who turned up for the human wall protest against buffer zone regulations at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode July 31, 2022 07:00 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 05:07 IST

Hundreds of villagers, including senior citizens, women, and children, took part in a human wall protest at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode district on Saturday flaying the recent Supreme Court order that all protected areas, including national parks, wildlife reserves, and sanctuaries, need a 1-km buffer zone where all other activities will be banned.

The protest was organised under the aegis of a local action committee led by Chakkittapara grama panchayat president K. Sunil. K. Muraleedharan, MP, inaugurated the protest that also drew the participation of leaders of various settler farmers’ organisations.

Ignoring the monsoon drizzle, the protesters lined up along the road between Chakkittapara and Peruvannamuzi. They alleged that inhuman rules in the name of conserving nature and wildlife challenged the freedom of poor farmland owners and residents of Chakkittapara and Chempanoda villages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The protest by farmers settled in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district is a classic example to follow while opposing the latest buffer zone proposal,” said a local coordinator of the anti-buffer zone action committee. He added that the crisis facing people in Gudalur was beyond words.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Members of various panchayats who came in support of the agitation. Since an expert committee headed by the Divisional Forest Officer will be responsible for granting permission for agriculture and other allied activities in buffer zones, there will be no flexibility in the process, they said.

The action committee leaders made it clear that the human wall was just a beginning of a series of future agitations against the order. More regional committees of farmers will be constituted to strengthen protests, they said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Kerala
Read more...