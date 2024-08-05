Vilangad landslips: temporary rehabilitation facilities to be given to about 15 families

Efforts are in full swing under the leadership of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Revenue department to arrange temporary rehabilitation facilities for those who have lost their houses in the recent landslips at Vilangad in Kozhikode district. As of now, the affected people are staying in three relief camps in Vanimel panchayat.

The panchayat authorities said a district-level meeting was held at Vadakara on August 5 (Monday) to discuss arranging accommodation for about 15 families that lost houses in the landslips.

The relief camps in Vanimel panchayat are sheltering 569 persons from 189 families at present. Of them, about 80 have lost their houses completely and have no option of going back. The others are likely to return to their houses on completion of emergency repair and cleaning works.

A panchayat official said the latest field-level survey conducted by the Revenue squads found about 75 unfit houses besides those fully destroyed in the calamity. Financial support would be required for families to make those houses liveable, he added.

To discuss the requirements in detail and assess losses, an all-party meeting will be held in Nadapuram on August 11. People’s representatives, DDMA members, charity organisation functionaries and representatives of affected families will attend the meeting.

“The main aim of the all-party meeting is to discuss the action plan for rebuilding Vanimel village and reconstruct destroyed or damaged facilities. The total loss is yet to be assessed as priority has been on caring for people who were rescued from the affected spots,” said a panchayat member. He said the support of all political parties and organisations would be crucial in the rebuilding process.

