Vilangad landslips: consolidated data of loss to be presented to authorities

The consolidated data on the total loss from multiple landslips at Vilangad in Kozhikode district will be presented to the authorities on August 11 (Sunday) as part of the ongoing efforts to process compensation for affected people and support the speedy construction of damaged facilities.

Heads of all major departments, including Revenue, Agriculture, Public Works, Irrigation, Animal Husbandry, Water Authority, and Electricity, will attend the online meeting, which will be presided over by Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The heads of departments who recently conducted field-level studies in the affected areas will present the estimated losses to the district administration. Local body heads and people’s representatives will also attend the meeting to outline their requirements for restoring facilities and services in the disaster-hit village.

According to consolidated data prepared by Vanimel panchayat, the Local Self Government department alone suffered a loss of ₹15 crore due to destruction of roads and bridges. A total of 112 houses were affected, with 56 either destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by the calamity, said panchayat authorities.

“A comprehensive rehabilitation package will be crucial for the welfare of affected families in upland areas. People have expressed willingness to donate land for the cause. Time-bound construction of houses for the victims will have to be ensured,” said a member of Vanimel panchayat. He added that the gravity of loss would be clear after the department-wise figures were presented on Sunday.

Leaders of farmers’ organisations from the village noted that large areas of land destroyed in the landslips would no longer be cultivable. They urged that the relief package include special consideration for affected farmers. They also called for a crop loss assessment that addresses their concerns on future livelihood.

On July 30, a series of landslips caused widespread destruction in Vilangad village. The landslips resulted in the death of a retired teacher involved in a rescue operation, as well as the complete destruction of around 15 bridges and over 15 houses. Nearly 1,000 residents, including those who lost their homes, were relocated to relief camps on the instructions of the Disaster Management Authority.