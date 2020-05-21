Vigilante group attacks journalist

A group of villagers allegedly roughed up a journalist in Kozhikode who was returning home after work on Wednesday night. C.P. Bineesh, senior correspondent with the Madhyamam daily, was allegedly assaulted when he was attending a phone call along the road at Kavumpoyil near Narikkuni around 10 p.m. The villagers, who were reportedly part of a night vigil group against the increasing number of theft attempts in the region, targeted Mr. Bineesh for unknown reasons.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists has condemned the incident and called for better vigil on the part of the police to ensure security for journalists working during the pandemic.