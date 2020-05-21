Kozhikode

Vigilante group attacks journalist

A group of villagers allegedly roughed up a journalist in Kozhikode who was returning home after work on Wednesday night. C.P. Bineesh, senior correspondent with the Madhyamam daily, was allegedly assaulted when he was attending a phone call along the road at Kavumpoyil near Narikkuni around 10 p.m. The villagers, who were reportedly part of a night vigil group against the increasing number of theft attempts in the region, targeted Mr. Bineesh for unknown reasons.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists has condemned the incident and called for better vigil on the part of the police to ensure security for journalists working during the pandemic.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:39:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/vigilante-group-attacks-journalist/article31644946.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY