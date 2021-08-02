Vigilance committees resume functioning on Kozhikode city outskirts

Kozhikode

02 August 2021 22:56 IST

Wetland areas along Conolly Canal turn haven for miscreants

Noticing a spurt in illicit liquor brewing and drug abuse cases on the outskirts of the city, a number of neighbourhood groups have resumed the operation of their local vigilance committees to prevent them. Residents’ associations, cultural organisations and youth wings of political parties are part of the committees.

Janamaithri beat officers within the limits of city police stations are also supporting the committees. Aerial surveillance using high-end drone cameras is under the consideration of the police to support the local volunteers.

“We decided to revive the group after noticing the entry of drug addicts from even distant places to the isolated wetland areas along the Conolly Canal. Some of the local youths were also found colluding with such persons,” said a vigilance committee volunteer from Moorkkanad. He said a gang had even assaulted a local resident for questioning their activities.

Local vigilance committee members said they had connections with the local police, excise and other enforcement squads to quickly request field-level support. On Sunday, an illicit liquor brewing unit was destroyed with the support of an excise squad near Moorkkanad in Puthiyangadi, they said.

Residents’ forums and the newly formed vigilance committees have also come up with a demand to increase night patrol in the interior areas of Elathur and Nadakkavu police station limits.

According to them, the wetland areas within the two police station limits had many secret gathering spots for miscreants.

The strange increase in the number of thefts and damage to public properties too prompted local residents to reconstitute the vigilance committees. To give digital evidence to the police, a few residents’ associations have even purchased closed-circuit television cameras to be installed in vulnerable areas.