Vigilance committees for students remain dormant in Kozhikode district

February 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even after noticing a spike in the number of narcotic cases involving students as addicts and carriers, many schools and colleges in Kozhikode district are yet to revive their internal vigilance committees.

Though a few institutions have nominal committees, no periodic review meetings or awareness programmes are held to ensure that students do not get involved in criminal activities and drug abuse.

The proposal to induct student police cadets and other volunteer groups to support vigilance committees is yet to be implemented in most schools. With the lack of cooperation and initiatives on the part of school and college managements, enforcement squads are reportedly backing out from interactive programmes.

“A few years ago, beat officers under the community policing scheme were part of school and college vigilance committees. During meetings of such committees, there were opportunities to share issues concerning students. Drop boxes too had been made available at schools for period examination,” said a retired teacher who was earlier associated with vigilance committees. He said the discontinuation of such internal surveillance groups would make students fall prey to drug peddlers and criminals.

According to functionaries of parent-teacher associations, the activities of Vimukti Mission clubs for students were also found wanting within a few months after their launch. They said members of the clubs did not do much to intensify internal vigilance against drug abuse.

A police officer who was part of a drug trafficking case investigation said there were attempts on the part of schools and parents to cover up criminal activities by students. “There is a tendency to secretly dismiss students having criminal tendencies in the name of the prestige of the institutions. Moreover, police support is sought at the eleventh hour on many occasions,” he said.

Meanwhile, coordinators of Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) project said the network they had formed with the support of teachers, parents, and students to keep an eye on deviant children was found operating well in almost all schools even in the absence of internal vigilance committees. Many a time, it was found assisting the police to gather ground-level information on criminal activities by students and adopt appropriate remedial measures for rehabilitation on time, they added.