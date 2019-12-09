‘Vigilance cases being sabotaged’

The Azhimathi Virudha Janakeeya Munnani in Kozhikode is planning to launch an indefinite protest in January against the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation alleging sabotage of the anti-corruption mechanism in the city.

The Munnani, in a meeting held in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day, alleged that the Vigilance Court in Kozhikode was on the verge of shutting down operations for want of cases.

Munnani secretary K.P. Vijayakumar said that the number of petitions filed before the Vigilance Vourt was coming down every year. “People lose interest in approaching the Vigilance Court as the trial goes on for years until the issue becomes irrelevant eventually,” he said.

The Vigilance Court in Kozhikode had 34 criminal/miscellaneous petitions (CMP) filed in 2016. Of them, the court ordered an inquiry on 13 petitions. In 2017, the number of CMPs came down to 12 of which inquiry was ordered on 5 cases. In 2018, there were only 6 CMPs and inquiry was conducted on 3 of them. So far in 2019, there have been 8 CMPs, but the investigation has not been initiated in any of them, Mr. Vijayakumar explained based on the information he procured through several Right to Information petitions.

Citing information provided by the office of the Inquiry Commission and Special Judge, he said that the rate of completion of investigation in these cases was very low. “There are cases as old as 6 years in which the inquiry has not yet been completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the vigilance cases against the Kozhikode Corporation, such as the one corruption in connection with development of Cherottuvayal slum and the one in connection with distribution of aids to handicapped people, were sabotaged, Mr. Vijayakumar alleged. “The investigating officers are always being replaced by people who favour the ruling party. The investigation is so delayed that even the petitioners lose interest in them after some time,” he said.

A thorough inquiry on those who had been Superintendent of Police in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Breau (North Zone) over the last three years is what the Munnani is demanding, along with posting of an IPS officer in the post. The appointment of a special officer to issue chargesheet on the pending cases at the earliest is also sought.