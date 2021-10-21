Vigil up in Kerala’s Kozhikode after rough weather alert

Kozhikode

21 October 2021 18:21 IST

Control rooms in the district receive no major distress calls on rain-related calamities

The control rooms opened in four taluks in Kozhikode district received no major distress calls on Thursday amid the continuing vigil in the wake of a rough weather alert.

Though the Revenue Department had plans to open relief camps in 28 locations in the four taluks, they were dropped in view of the improving situation.

Revenue officials in Thamarassery and Vadakara taluks said they had not received any major calls regarding rain-related calamities on Thursday. According to them, rescue teams are prepared to set up any number of relief camps.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials at the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) control room said efforts by the taluk-level authorities to mitigate rain-related calamities were satisfactory. No major calamities were reported from Kozhikode or Koyilandy taluk, they added.

Unlike in the past, social media control rooms have been activated in environmentally sensitive areas with the support of community rescue volunteers. Village officers, panchayat authorities, and rescue personnel are part of such virtual control rooms, and they are prepared to swing into action during emergency situations.

Apart from the official virtual control rooms, a number of special purpose local social media groups are active to exchange quick information with the district-level authorities for timely action. All these groups are linked to the district-level control rooms for effective coordination.

DDMA officials said the vigil in the wake of a yellow alert would continue till October 25. They urged residents of environmentally sensitive areas to cooperate with the authorities in case of immediate relocation requirements.