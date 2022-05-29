Vigil to be stepped up against drug peddlers targeting schoolchildren in Kozhikode

May 29, 2022 17:54 IST

Move in the wake of increasing number of drug seizures in district

A heightened police surveillance is under consideration on the premises of city schools as part of the crackdown against the network of drug pushers and their suspected activities to woo students as agents. Awareness boards explaining the dangers of substance abuse are already in place to greet children in the new academic year.

Surveillance is being intensified in the wake of the increasing number of drug seizures. Flash inspections will be carried out in suspected shops and on their premises with the support of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force. Plainclothesmen are likely to be deployed in identified spots as in the previous years.

According to police officers, drug peddlers are largely targeting young addicts and schoolchildren to strengthen their network. There should be constant vigil on the part of parents and the school authorities to act wisely with the support of the police, they say.

In some of the previously reported cases, addicted students were found functioning as local agents for drug pushers. With the intervention of the police, such students were identified on time and sent to de-addiction centres for treatment and counselling.

Officers working with police and excise enforcement squads said efforts were on to strengthen field-level awareness campaigns under the Union government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan against drug abuse. To ensure the participation of students in these campaigns, various competitions will be organised, they say.

Like in the past, participation of Student Police Cadets and other student organisations will also be ensured at the field level awareness campaigns and information gathering activities. Complaint boxes are available in different parts of the city to exchange confidential information with enforcement squads on suspected drug trafficking activities or any other grievances.