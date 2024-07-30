Vigil intensified in ecologically sensitive areas of Kozhikode following weather alert

Incessant downpour and rise in water level in rivers to dangerous levels prompted the Disaster Management Authority to implement heightened vigil in ecologically sensitive areas of Kozhikode district on July 29 (Monday). An alert from the Indian Meteorological Department warned of squally weather with surface winds gusting up to 55 kmph.

Entry of tourists to ecotourism spots have been restricted owing to the risk of flash floods. On Monday, Iruvazhinji and Chalippuzha rivers saw a sudden rise in water levels. The Chembukadavu bridge across Chalippuzha in Kodenchery panchayat was blocked for hours due to rise in water levels. Police were called to the scene as motorists attempted to cross the flooded bridge, putting their lives at risk.

Strong winds accompained by continuous rain damaged around 10 houses in Ambayathode near Thamarassery on July 28 (Sunday) night and Monday. Details of the damage will be available only after village authorities complete their field-level assessment. Power supply was also disrupted due to the destruction of lamp posts.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials reported that the northern Kerala region had experienced highest number of power supply disruptions due to extensive damage to lamp posts and supply lines. They said that a special team would visit the affected areas soon to assess the damage and expedite restoration efforts.

Several grama panchayats issued safety alerts to residents living near overflowing rivers. Following instructions from the Revenue department authorities, some panchayats have set up relief camps. All taluk-level helpline numbers have been activated.

“Residents in upland areas, where landslides have occurred in the past, have received multiple warnings. Grama panchayat authorities will be primarily responsible for providing temporary accommodations to manage the situation,” said a Revenue department official from Thamarassery. He also added that several families have already relocated from the danger zones.

Citing the risk of high tide, the Fisheries department authorities have warned fishers using country boats fitted with in-board engines. They said that an alert from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services indicated the possibility of turbulent seas with waves ranging from 2.2 to 3.1 meters along the Kerala coast until Tuesday night.

