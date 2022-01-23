Vigil intensified against use of forged RT-PCR certificates for travel

KOZHIKODE

Validity of documents to be checked at multiple points

With some inter-State passengers producing fake RT-PCR certificates to secure travel clearance, the Police and Health departments have adopted intensified screening measures at various points covering border checkposts, railway stations and bus stands.

The validity of the certificate is likely to be checked at multiple points to ensure that no inter-State passenger bypasses screening measures.

The details of some passengers who left the State after producing fabricated RT-PCR certificate are with the police, who will carry out further investigation. The Karnataka police have registered cases against four youths from Kozhikode district who recently crossed a Karnataka checkpost by submitting fake documents.

In the wake of increasing cases, only those who carry a COVID-negative certificate will be permitted to continue their journey after the screening at various checking points. Certificates older than two days will not be considered as valid document for inter-State travel.

According to police sources, attempts to alter previously issued RT-PCR certificates have also been reported from some locations. In such cases, the persons or firms engaged in the preparation of such documents will be booked for criminal offence. There were similar cases against several persons during the first and second wave of the pandemic, they added.

“Incidents of issuing certificates without checking samples and backdated fully vaccinated certificates have been reported in cities like Hyderabad. Diagnostic centre owners and travel operators were found playing a crucial role in such cases,” said a police officer.