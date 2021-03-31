Vigil against unauthorised constructions

KOZHIKODE

31 March 2021 21:38 IST

Acknowledging the tendency of anti-social elements to carry out unauthorised constructions during continuous holidays, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has appointed a section of overseers to monitor such activities in the city during the holidays in April.

Accordingly, eight overseers have been appointed. Overseer Jitheshini (9747505663) will be on duty on April 1, Sanoj (9447094091) on April 2, Muhammed Iqbal (9895360943) on April 4, Jolly (9846325325) on April 10, Lally (8547105388) on April 11, Aashiq (8086816220) on April 14, Sajith (9744466467) on April 18, and Satheesh (9946415162) on April 25.

The public has been advised to contact them if any unauthorised construction was notice in their region, a press release said.

