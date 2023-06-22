Vidyadharan to inaugurate Bhavans Radio programme

Composer and playback singer Vidyadharan will inaugurate Bhavan Bharati 90.23 Bhavans Radio at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School at Perumthiruthi here at 9.30 p.m. on Friday, school principal Sreeja Unnikrishnan, said in a press release.
June 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOZHIKODE
