Vidhu Vincent withdraws movie from fest after police action against Kunjila Mascillamani

Vidhu Vincent withdrew the film in protest against the police action against filmmaker Kunjila Mascillamani

Vidhu Vincent withdrew the film in protest against the police action against filmmaker Kunjila Mascillamani

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent withdrew her movie Viral Sebi from the Women's International Film Festival (WIFF) in Kozhikode. Ms. Vincent said this in a social media post in the early hours of Sunday, in protest against the police action against filmmaker Kunjila Mascillamani at the venue of the film festival on Saturday. The film was to be screened at 10.00 a.m. on Sunday. The organisers replaced it with a rescreening of Yuni, an Indonesian film which was already screened on Saturday.

Meanwhile, N. Arun, a member of the the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, has forwarded a letter to the Chief Minister alleging that he was being excluded from all discussions and programmes of the academy.

In the letter, he pointed out that the academy had not held a meeting of the members in the last four months since they were selected and that he was not informed of the activities of the academy. He came to kn0w about WIFF from media reports, he said. He alleged that Academy chairman Ranjith and other top members behaved in an autocratic manner and did not discuss matters with other members.