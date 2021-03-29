Video surveillance measures intensified in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

All enforcement activities of poll special squads being recorded

The City and Rural Police are gearing up with micro-level video surveillance measures to ensure a fair election and monitor the movement of persons with criminal history in politically sensitive areas. More professional camera persons will be hired on contract to meet the requirement and store the footage as digital evidence for future reference.

The camera surveillance teams will keep an eye on all suspicious movements around their assigned areas of operation. Station House Officers have been given the responsibility of coordinating with the local surveillance teams. Their deployment will be made on the basis of the total number of sensitive and hypersensitive booths within the limits of various police stations.

Following the strict directive of the election authorities, all enforcement activities of election special squads are being recorded on camera for future reference. The static surveillance teams and anti-defacement squads are using separate camera units to capture daily activities. It will be later sent to the State Election Commission.

At present, there are 98 sensitive booths and 22 critical booths within Kozhikode City limits. The majority of critical booths are located under Elathur, Nadakkavu, Chevayur and Kasaba police station limits. Within the Elathoor station limits, there are 11 sensitive booths and six critical booths. Webcasting will be done from all these locations with the support of IT Mission officials.

According to senior police officials, booth-level vulnerability assessment has been completed in all Assembly constituencies in the district. Based on the field-level report, the deployment of Central and paramilitary forces will be done within a few days.

Constituencies where the police suspect the presence of Maoists will get high security cover. Some of the shortlisted locations include the polling stations at St. George High School, Vilangad, Abhayagiri Government Welfare School and Indira Nagar village office.

The presence of Thunderbolt Commandos will be ensured along forest areas where the police had earlier confirmed the presence of Maoists. The special squad members are likely to be posted in the interior areas of Thottilpalam, Koorachundu, Valayam and Peruvannamoozhi.