Video of abducted Gulf-returnee released to seek ransom

April 13, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The source of the video, which was released on an instant messaging application on Thursday, remains unknown

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member gang suspected to be behind the abduction of Thamarassery native and Gulf-returnee K.K. Mohammed Shafi released a video message of the captive on Thursday seeking ransom.

The 51-second video in which the captive was seen explaining the alleged financial deal that led to his abduction was reportedly released on an instant messaging application. 

According to police sources, Mohammed was threatened to speak on camera explaining the suspected gold smuggling deal. In the video, he was found revealing the smuggling of around 325 kg of gold at various times with the support of his brother for unknown persons. The video message also said that the deal was worth ₹80 crore, which should be cleared for facilitating his safe release.  

The Thamarassery police said they were yet to identify the source of the purposefully shot video message and the location. Copies of the video have been forwarded to various news channels for attention. According to the police, efforts are on to track a few mobile phone numbers which were used to create the accounts in the instant messaging app.

It was on April 7 that an unidentified gang abducted Mohammed and his wife Seniya from their house at Parappanpoyil at Thamarassery. According to the Thamarassery police, Seniya managed to escape from custody as the doors of the car that was used to kidnap the two were not locked properly. It was she who reported the incident to the police. 

As part of the investigation, the police had arrested two persons who were reportedly involved in threatening the man in the name of a suspected financial deal a few weeks before his abduction. However, they could not reveal anything about the four-member gang involved in the latest abduction, the police said. 

