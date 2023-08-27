Video competition for public

HamberMenu
August 27, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Public relations department (PRD) is organising a video competition for the public in connection with Onam celebrations. The videos will be published on the PRD’s social media page, and the response from the public will influence the judgement. The winning videos at the district level will be published on the State government’s social media page.

The winner will get a cash prize of ₹7,000. The videos shall be of one to three minutes minute in length, and the applicants should be permanent residents of Kozhikode district.

Entries shall be submitted in a pendrive or by e-mail at the District Information Office at Kozhikode Civil Station or on dioprdpanelkkd@gmail.com before 5 p.m. on September 4. The name, address, and mobile number of the applicant need to be mentioned. For details, contact 0495-2370225

