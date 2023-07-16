HamberMenu
Victoria College bags overall championship at ‘Resa Ravo’

Calicut University inter-zone arts festival concludes

July 16, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The team from MES Mampad College that bagged the first prize in Oppana at the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Government Victoria College, Palakkad, with 122 points bagged the overall championship at ‘Resa Ravo’, the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival that concluded on the varsity campus at Thenhipalam, Malappuram, on Sunday. St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, with 114 points and Christ College, Irinjalakuda, with 80 points secured the second and third positions.

Swathika M. of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, is the Kalathilakam, while Sreebesh U.P. of MES Mampad College is the Kalaprathibha. Arun K.U. of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, bagged the title of Chitraprathibha, while S. Gayathri of St. Mary’s College, Thrissur, won the Sahityaprathibha title.

The team from Government College, Chittoor, that bagged first prize in English drama at the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Minister for Public works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas distributed the prizes and inaugurated the valedictory event on Sunday. Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj was the chief guest. Calicut University Union chairperson T. Sneha presided over the event.

The arts festival was held after a three-year pandemic-induced interval and started on July 12. Students from four different zones took part in various competitions.

