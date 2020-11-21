Veterans back in fray in Kozhikode Corporation

More than two dozen experienced hands are trying their luck once again in the civic body polls in Kozhikode. Though the candidate list of most political parties is full of fresh faces, there are a few old horses, who could play a prominent role in the next corporation council.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is in the forefront of fielding veterans from both the recent council as well as the previous one.

They include standing committee chairpersons of the last council Anitha Rajan of the NCP, P.C. Rajan and M.C. Anil Kumar of the CPI(M) besides K.T. Sushaj, M.P. Suresh, M. Girija, and M. Bijulal of the CPI(M), Asha Sasankan of the CPI and Thomas Mathew of the LJD.

Among the former councillors from the Left are N.C. Moinkutty of the LJD, former mayor O. Rajagopal, and C.P. Mussafir Ahammed and O. Sadasivan of the CPI(M).

The Congress has fielded only three of its 11 sitting councillors, all women. They are M.C. Sudhamani, K.C. Shobhitha and Usha Devi. Meanwhile, the IUML has fielded two of its sitting councillors, Soufiya Aneesh and Ayishabi Pandikasala, besides Nirmala, an Independent candidate, once again.

Former councillors Brazilia Shamsudheen, Zakariya.P. Hussain and C.P. Salim are also back in the fray.

The BJP is fielding once again five of its seven sitting councillors — E. Prashanth Kumar, Nambidi Narayanan, N. Satheesh Kumar, Shyma Ponnath and Navya Haridas.

Former Congress councillor C.S. Sathyabhama has also joined the BJP fold this time.