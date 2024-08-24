ADVERTISEMENT

Vengeri overpass to be opened in September, says Kerala Public Works Minister

Published - August 24, 2024 01:03 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas inspecting the progress of work on the Vengeri overpass across NH 66 at Vengeri in Kozhikode on August 23. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Friday said that the overpass across the National Highway 66 at Vengeri situated at the intersection of the Kozhikode- Balussery roads will be opened for the public in the first week of September.

Inspecting the progress of the work at Vengeri on August 23 (Friday), the Minister appreciated the public for their patience during the NH-66 widening project, which had caused persistent traffic blocks and diversions. He said the entire stretch from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Vengeri overpass has been constructed with a width of 45 metres to accommodate future development of the Kozhikode-Balussery road. While one part of the overpass was completed in 2023, the second part had faced delays after workers discovered a live water pipeline of the Kerala Water Authority in the area earmarked for the overpass. The work could progress only after relocating the said pipeline to ensure its safety.

The Minister was accompanied by officials from the National Highways Authority of India, the Public Works department, and representatives of contract companies overseeing the project.

