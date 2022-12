December 31, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Vengeri Agri Fest at the urban agricultural wholesale market at Vengeri in Kozhikode has been extended till January 2. The market committee led by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy took the decision considering the huge turnout since the fest began on December 22. Over one lakh people have visited the fest so far. The festival features a flower show, amusement park, archives stall, food court, horse ride, and agricultural products, besides daily cultural programmes.