Vendors oppose move to shift Palayam market in Kozhikode to new building

November 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation’s plan to shift the fruits and vegetables market at Palayam to the new building set up at Kalluthankadavu has met with stiff resistance with a majority of the vendors opposing it. A meeting between the Corporation authorities and representatives of vendors under the aegis of the Palayam Market Coordination Committee on Saturday had failed as the Corporation could not find solutions to the issues raised by traders.

The multi-story building at Kalluthankadavu was built by the Kalluthankadavu Area Development Company (KADCO), which will manage the market in future. By relocating the market, the civic body aims to utilise the prime space at Palayam in the heart of the city for other purposes.

However, the authorities failed to foresee the opposition of street vendors and labourers, besides traders in nearby private buildings who occupy the building owned by the Kozhikode Corporation at the market. “The Corporation plans to relocate only around 140 vendors who occupy the civic body’s building. Even if we agree to move, the market will remain here through the other vendors. On the other hand, we are most likely to lose all business,” said P.K. Krishnadas, president of the coordination committee.

The vendors have explained their stand to the Corporation authorities and had carried out a token strike two weeks ago opposing the move. “The vegetable business at Palayam is dependent on the nearby private bus stand. Small vendors from the city outskirts often depend on the buses for transportation of goods. Once the market is shifted to Kalluthankadavu, this facility will not be available,” said V. Sunil Kumar, district Treasurer of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. The vendors also wondered how the Corporation would be able to accommodate the shops spread over 3.5 acres at present on a 1.5-acre space at Kalluthankadavu.

“There are no direct roads to the new building at present. Even with a road, the transportation of goods into and from the market may not be as smooth as it is now,” Mr. Krishnadas said, adding that the market may lead to traffic congestion at Kalluthankadavu.

The lack of clarity regarding the room rent at the building at Kalluthankadavu is another factor that worries the vendors. “They have asked for ₹25-lakh deposit, which most vendors cannot afford. Though the Corporation has tried to assure the vendors that they would not have to pay the huge deposit, the vendors are not ready to believe it due to past experiences of broken promises,” Mr. Kumar said.

He suggested that the Corporation find a solution to the issue by shifting only retail vendors to Kalluthankadavu while retaining wholesale vendors at Palayam.