Vending zone to come up in Kozhikode beach by Onam

April 16, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special vending zone at Kozhikode beach for the rehabilitation of street vendors may come up in less than four months.

Welfare Standing Committee Chairman of Kozhikode Corporation P. Divakaran told The Hindu that since the department of Ports has given approval to the project and with funds from National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) expected in a few weeks, the project could be completed before Onam.

The vending zone will come up on the stretch of the beach from Corporation Office to Beach Hospital leaving the rest of the space open for tourists. “This is important for the beautification of the beach and to keep street vendors organised,” Mr. Divakaran said.

The project will benefit 92 street vendors identified by the Corporation in a survey. The civic body had declared a ₹4.5 crore package for the scheme in January and will chip in with the NULM to fund the project.

Street vendors in the special vending zone will all have specially designed carts that may cost around ₹1.4 crore. The vendors will have to fund for the carts themselves, for which loans will be available. Basic facilities to be prepared on the beach includes a tiled pathway equipped with electricity, proper drinking water, and waste management infrastructure including a sewage treatment plant.

“The vending carts that are now spread across the beach does not just affect the beauty of the beach, but are a waste management nightmare too. With the carts limited to the vending zone, waste management on the beach will be much easier,” Mr. Divakaran added.

The Kozhikode Corporation has identified around 2,000 street vendors across the city and has provided identity cards to most of them. The plan is to accommodate them in 13 vending zones of which the beach is the first one.