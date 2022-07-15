Vellayil station in Kozhikode to resume operations soon

Native of West Hill finalised for position of halt agent

Vellayil railway station in Kozhikode city, which was yet to resume operations after the pandemic, may finally be opened as a halt agent has been finalised.

Two persons had applied for the position, of whom, N. Rameshan, a native of West Hill in the city, was finalised in a recent interview held in Palakkad. Once he takes charge, the station may come alive once again with at least eight passenger trains stopping here, as it was before the pandemic.

The Railways had put off resuming operations at Vellayil, even though most other halt stations in north Kerala were reinstated post pandemic, as the previous halt agent had refused to continue services.

The local people of Vellayil, under the aegis of the Railway Station Protection Committee, had left no stones unturned to convince the authorities about the importance of Vellayil. It was a very convenient point of commutation for employees at various offices and institutions nearby, especially since they chose to board from Vellayil due to the rush at Kozhikode railway station.

Besides, it was the highest grossing halt station in the district, with a revenue of more than ₹1 lakh per month. The protection committee has also been trying to elevate Vellayil as Kozhikode North station.

The committee had cleaned the Vellayil station several times during the last two years, but it is presently covered in wild plants and access to the station is difficult.

With Vellayil being reinstated, only the halt stations at Chemancheri and Vellarakkad remain to be reopened in the district.